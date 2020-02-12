Global Industrial Robots Market Growing at a CAGR of 9.54% till 2024

The Global Industrial Robots Market accounted to USD 38.20 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 9.54% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Global Industrial Robots Market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of flow cytometry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major Market Competitors: Industrial Robots Market

Some of the major players operating in Industrial Robots Market are ABB Ltd, Fanuc, Denso, Kuka AG, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Kawasaki Heavy Industries LTd, Toshiba, Panasonic, Nachi, Yamaha, Epson, Staubli, Adept Technologies, Comau SPA, Fanuc Coporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Universal Robots A/S, CMA Robotics S.P.A., Omron Adept Technologies, Inc., Stäubli International AG, Daihen Corporation, Seiko Epson Corporation.

Company Competitive Analysis:

Major Market Drivers and Restraints:

Growing demand of robots in various sectors such as packaging, material handling, agriculture

Increasing Automation in Commercial, Industrial, and Residential Sector

Technological advancements in the field of robots

Surge in demand from SMEs in developing countries

Surge in productivity

Effective waste reductio

Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of type:- Articulated Robots, Cylindrical Robots, Cartesian Robots, Polar Robots, SCARA Robots, Delta Robots, Parallel Robots, Gantry Robots, and Collaborative Industry Robots.

On the basis of Components:- Controller, Industrial Robot Arms (Manipulator) End-Effector, Drive, Sensors, and Others.

On the basis of Industry:- Automotive, Chemical and Manufacturing, Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Machinery and Metals, Pharmaceuticals, Plastics, and Others.

On the basis of Function:- Assembling and Disassembling, Cutting and Processing, Material Handling, Painting and Dispensing, Soldering and Welding.

On the basis of geography:- North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

