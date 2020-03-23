Global Industrial Internet of Things Market to Register 24.30% CAGR between 2018 and 2026

This report by Transparency Market Research aims to provide a comprehensive strategic analysis of the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market along with revenue and growth forecasts for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study provides an analysis of the growth trends across each of the segments over the period 2016–2026, with 2017 as the base year. The IIoT market study highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s growth during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about Industrial Internet of Things and its expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (US$ Mn) across geographies, segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies and how these segments have accelerated the growth of the market.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, and opportunities that influence the current nature and future status of this market, integration challenges, and opportunity for future growth of the market. Further, the study also includes IoT use case analysis by industry, Porter’s Five Forces, technology roadmap which provides industry evolution and technologies playing an important role in the industry, and value chain analysis of the Industrial IoT market. Furthermore, the report contains a PESTLE analysis which elaborates on the environment of the market for each factor therein.

Market attractiveness analysis has also been provided for every segmentation in the report, wherein the market segments, for instance hardware, software, services, and significant end-users are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and attractiveness in terms of opportunity. In order to give a complete analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the IIoT market, every geographic region mentioned in the report is provided with attractiveness analysis. The market overview section also provides competitive scenario and trends for the market which includes market concentration rate, list of new entrants, mergers and acquisitions.

An Exclusive Brochure of Report https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=11498

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Scope of the Report

The study provides a decisive view of the global IIoT market by segmenting the market on the basis of component into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is further bifurcated into sensors, connectivity devices and others (data acquisitions devices, etc.), whereas the services segment is divided into system integration, consulting services, and support & maintenance services.

Based on end-use, the market can be categorized into aviation, oil & gas, transportation, power generation & utility, manufacturing, healthcare (medical devices), and others (mining, agriculture etc.).The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the Industrial Internet of Things market. The comprehensive market estimates are a result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews.

These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market growth. The IIoT market report also includes strategies, financial information, key competitors, and SWOT analysis under the company profiles section. Likewise, the report provides insights related to trends and their impact on the regional market.

Get Report TOC, Figures and Tables https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/11498

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Research Methodology

The research methodology is a perfect combination of primary research, secondary research, and expert panel reviews. For secondary research,sources such as annual reports, company websites, broker reports, financial reports, SEC filings and investor presentations, national government documents, internal and external proprietary databases, statistical databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, market reports, government publications, statistical databases, World Bank database, and industry white papers are usually referred.

Primary research involves telephonic interviews, e-mail interactions, and face-to-face interviews for detailed and unbiased reviews on the IIoT market, across geographies. Primary interviews are usually conducted on an ongoing basiswith industry experts and participants in order to get the latest market insights and validate the existing data and analysis and underlying assumptions. Moreover, the data collected and analyzed from secondary and primary research is again discussed and examined by our expert panel.

Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of select prominent companies operating in the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market. Players profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, General Electric Company, Emerson Electric, ABB Ltd., Accenture PLC, Tech Mahindra Ltd., Softweb Solutions Inc., Sasken Technologies Ltd., ZIH Corp., Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, and NEC Corporation.