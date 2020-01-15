Global Industrial Insulators Market Challenges for Huge Adoption Up to 2025

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Industrial Insulators Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Industrial insulators are used to create air gap for ensuring an effective insulation between two or more conductors. Insulators form an integral part of transmission and distribution and help in resisting stresses as well such as against heat, cold, and contamination.

Modernization of outdated transmission and distribution (TandD) technology in developed nations along with the adoption of renewable power across the globe are some key drivers boosting the growth of market. Industrial insulators form an integral part of TandD infrastructure and are used in substations to provide electrical insulation and mechanical support for various electrical components. Hence, increase in TandD investments and the installed TandD line length over regions such as Asia-Pacific and North America has also fostered the demand for industrial insulators.

This report focuses on Industrial Insulators volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Industrial Insulators market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ABB Ltd

Alstom

Hubbellorporated

Lapp Insulator Group

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

Aditya Birla Nuvo

Seves Group

MacLean-Fogg

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Segment by Type

Ceramic

Glass

Composite Insulators

Segment by Application

Cables and Transmission Lines

Transformers

Switchgears

Bus Bar

Surge Protection Devices

Others

