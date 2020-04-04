Global Industrial Fasteners Market Projections, SWOT Analysis , Risk Analysis, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2024

A fastener is a hardware device that mechanically joins or affixes two or more objects together. In general, fasteners are used to create non-permanent joints; that is, joints that can be removed or dismantled without damaging the joining components. Welding is an example of creating permanent joints.

Fasteners can also be used to close a container such as a bag, a box, or an envelope; or they may involve keeping together the sides of an opening of flexible material, attaching a lid to a container, etc. There are also special-purpose closing devices, e.g. a bread clip.

Request a Sample of The Report: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/294201

Some types of woodworking joints make use of separate internal reinforcements, such as dowels or biscuits, which in a sense can be considered fasteners within the scope of the joint system, although on their own they are not general purpose fasteners.

With the development of technology and the downtrend of raw materials-steel, the global average price of industrial fasteners is in the decreasing trend, from 2359 USD/MT in 2013 to 2141 USD/MT in 2017. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

Industrial fasteners including nuts, bolts, and screws are used to join or fix two or more objects together. These products are expected to witness significant demand over the upcoming years as they increase the durability of the joined parts, and can be used on different kinds of substrates such as Steel, Cooper, Aluminum, etc. Steel Fasteners dominate the market with a market share of nearly 90%.

Fasteners are an application in automotive, electric & electronics, machinery, construction, MRO and other industry. The most proportion of Fasteners is used in automotive, and the market share in 2017 is about 26% and the proportion of electric & electronics in 2017 is about 18%.

According to this study, over the next five years, the Industrial Fasteners market will register a 7.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 86200 million by 2024, from US$ 55600 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in the Industrial Fasteners business, shared in Chapter 3.

For More [email protected]https://www.reuters.com/brandfeatures/venture-capital/article?id=88523