Global Industrial Display Market 2019-2026: Key players Adlink, Advantech Co. Ltd., Agile Display Solutions, Ais, Amongo, Aplus Displays Technology Co. Ltd, AU Optronics Corp., Comark, Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., General Electric, Planar Systems, Inc, and many more.

Market Definition: Industrial Display Market

The Global Industrial Displays Market accounted for USD 4.67 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Industrial displays are used in industries to showcase ongoing operations and the estimated results. These displays have a higher significance in appropriate functioning of the industry and displaying information which is crucial while decision making. Thus, the industry is one of the most prominent markets, in terms of growth. It has its wide application in HMI, remote monitoring, interactive display, digital signage, imaging, and others. Rising demand for HMI devices and growing adoption of IoT is one of driver in the growth of industrial display market. High cost implementation of industrial displays is one of the restraint that hinders the market.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rising demand for HMI devices

Growing adoption of IoT

High growth of LED-backlit LCD-based display solution

Technological shift and development of high specification display devices

High costs pertaining to the acquisition and implementation of industrial displays

Key Market Competitors: Industrial Display Market

Few of the major competitors are Adlink, Advantech Co. Ltd., Agile Display Solutions, Ais, Amongo, Aplus Displays Technology Co. Ltd, AU Optronics Corp., Comark, Panasonic Corporation, LG Display Co., Ltd., General Electric, Planar Systems, Inc., Advantech Co., Ltd., Siemens AG, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Samsung Corporation, Schneider Electric SE., Inducomp, NEC Display Solutions, Pepperl+Fuchs, and others.

Market Segmentation: Industrial Display Market

The global industrial display market is segmented on the basis of type into rugged displays, open frame monitors, panel-mount monitors, marine displays, video walls, and others.

The global industrial display market is also segmented on the basis of technology into LCD, LED, OLED, E-paper display, and others. The LED segment is further sub-segmented into full array, edge lit, and direct lit. The OLED segment is further sub-segmented into PMOLED display, and AMOLED display.

On the basis of panel size, the industrial display market is segmented into up to 14″, 14–21″, 21 –40″, 40″ and above. On the basis of application, the global display industrial display market is categorized into HMI, remote monitoring, interactive display (Kiosk), digital signage, imaging, and others. On the basis of vertical, the global industrial display market is categorized into manufacturing, energy & power, oil & gas, metals & mining, transportation, and others.

On the basis of geography, global industrial display market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

Company Analysis:

The report for industrial display market include detailed vendor level analysis for market shares in 2016 for Global, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America specifically. Also impact and development analysis of key vendors is registered in the market and factored on the basis of Vendor Positioning Grid Analysis which measures the vendors strengths and opportunities against present market challenges, measure providers ability to identify or satisfy present market needs, map providers market vision to current and upcoming market dynamics among others. The report also measures technology life line curve and market time line to analyse and do more affective investments.

