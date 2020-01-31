Global Industrial Design Market 2019 by Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2024

This report studies the Industrial Design market. Industrial design is a process of design applied to products that are to be manufactured through techniques of mass production.

This report covered the Product Design, Model Design and Fabrication, User Interface and Interaction Design and Other Industrial Design.

Scope of the Report:

For industry structure analysis, the Industrial Design industry is not concentrated. Most of these manufacturers are large multinational corporations. Regionally, China is the biggest market in terms of revenue, also the leader in the whole Industrial Design industry.

China occupied 33.03% of the revenue market in 2017. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 27.30% and 19.70% of the global total industry.

For forecast, the global Industrial Design revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 6.38%. We tend to believe that this industry would have a good future, considering the current demand of Industrial Design.

The global Industrial Design market is valued at 40700 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 59000 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Industrial Design.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Industrial Design market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Industrial Design market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

Market Segment by Type, covers

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Major Point of TOC:

