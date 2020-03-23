Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market Detailed Analysis – Industry Future, Size, Trends and Forecast 2025 by Services and Key Players

Market Analysis Research Report on “Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market” has been added to orbis research database.

The Global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Industrial Cybersecurity Solution development in United States, Europe and China.

In 2018, the global Industrial Cybersecurity Solution market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Dell

Honeywell

ABB

Schneider Electric

McAfee, LLC

Siemens AG

Symantec Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Kaspersky Lab

Startup Ecosystem

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Antivirus

Firewall

SCADA Encryption

Data Loss Prevention (DLP)

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Intrusion Detection Systems/Intrusion Prevention Systems

Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Unified Threat Management (UTM)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Energy & Utilities

Transportation Systems

Chemical and Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

