Global Industrial Casters Market Size From 2417.30 Million US$ In 2017 Will Reach 5291.57 Million US$ By 2025

Geographically, the global Industrial Casters market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global market, its sales of global market exceeds 42% in 2017. The next is North America.

Global Industrial Casters market size will reach 5291.57 million US$ by 2025, from 2417.30 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 7.00% during the forecast period. The Industrial Casters market is very fragment; the revenue of top seventeen manufacturers accounts about 11% of the total revenue in 2017. The high-end products mainly come from USA and Europe.

This report focuses on the Industrial Casters in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Hamilton Caster

Industrial Caster & Wheel Co

JARVIS CASTERS

BLICKLE CASTERS

DARNELL-ROSE CASTER

VULCAN CASTERS

PPI CASTERS

TRIO-PINES CASTERS

Trew Industrial Wheels

RWM Casters

Market Segment by Type, covers

Polyurethane Casters

Rubber Casters

Metal Casters

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Machinery & Equipment

Medical Devices

Aerospace & Defense

Others

