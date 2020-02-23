Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market Expected to Reach USD 737.5 billion in 2025 | Siemens, General Electric, Schneider Electric, Honeywell International, Rockwell Automation, Telit, PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM

Global Industrial Cloud Platform Market was valued at USD 703.5 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach USD 737.5 billion in 2025 growing at a healthy CAGR of 27.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Competitive Landscape:

The global industrial cloud platform market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of cybersecurity as a service market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In May 2018, Epicor Software Corporation has partnered with Microsoft to provide Epicor enterprise-class solutions globally on the Microsoft Azure platform to promote business growth. This strategy offers cloud deployment of Epicor Prophet 21 enterprise resource planning (ERP) suites on Microsoft Azure to provide industrial cloud platform.

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global industrial cloud platform market are –

Siemens

General Electric

Schneider Electric

Honeywell International

Rockwell Automation

Telit

The other players in the market are PTC, Hitachi Data Systems, IBM, Epicor Software, Oracle Corporation, Prevas, QAD Inc., Rackspace Inc., Red Hat, Inc., Microsoft, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Hewlett Packard, Net Magic IT Services, Sify Technologies, CtrlS Data Center, VMware, Inc., and many more.

In May 2018, Oracle Corporation had launched Oracle Autonomous Analytics Cloud, Oracle Autonomous Integration Cloud, and Oracle Autonomous Visual Builder Cloud to provide cloud platform services for business. This cloud services enable organizations to lower cost, reduce risk, accelerate innovation, and get predictive insights.

Market Drivers:

Increased adoption of the industrial cloud platform in the industrial sector

Advent of hybrid cloud services and cloud brokerages services

High demand for cloud monitoring for financial applications

Increasing adoption of wireless networking technology led to increase in use of industrial cloud platform

Rise in the use of Distributed Control System (DCS)

Market Restraint:

Need high investment for projects

Increasing concerns regarding security and privacy

Inefficient disaster backup and error limitations

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation:

By Automation type (Distributed Control System (DCS), Programmable Logic Control Systems (PLC), Machine Vision Systems, Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES), Human Machine Interface (HMI), Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA), Product Lifecycle Management (PLM), Plant Asset Management, Computer Numerical Control (CNC) Routers, and Electronic Control Units (ECU)) By Application (Automotive and Transportation, Metals and Mining, Energy and Power System, Chemical, Material, and Food, Measurement and Instrumentation, Environment and Building Technologies, Heavy Industries, Oil and Gas, Pulp and Paper, and Hydro Power) By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

