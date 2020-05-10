Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market : Full In-depth Analysis by Top Key Players, Regional Outlook, Latest Trend and Forecast to 2025

Research report comes up with the size of the Global Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market for the base year 2019 and the forecast between 2019 and 2025. Market value has been estimated considering the application and regional segments, market share, and size, while the forecast for each product type and application segment has been provided for the global and local markets.

Industrial artificial intelligence, or industrial AI, usually refers to the application of artificial intelligence to industry. Unlike general artificial intelligence which is a frontier research discipline to build computerized systems that perform tasks requiring human intelligence, industrial AI is more concerned with the application of such technologies to address industrial pain-points for customer value creation, productivity improvement, and insight discovery.

Major Manufacturer Detail: Intel Corporation, Siemens AG, IBM Corporation, Alphabet Inc, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc, General Electric Company, Data RPM, Sight Machine, General Vision, Inc, Rockwell, Automation Inc, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE

Types of Industrial Artificial Intelligence covered are: Hardware, Software

Applications of Industrial Artificial Intelligence covered are: Semiconductor and Electronics, Energy and Power, Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Heavy Metals and Machine Manufacturing, Food and Beverages, Others (Textiles & Aerospace)

Industrial Artificial Intelligence MarketArtificial intelligence (AI) is just now finding its niche in manufacturing, as the technology matures and costs drop and as manufacturers discover applications for which AI algorithms can make complex decisions. And as it becomes ubiquitous, the future of artificial intelligence in manufacturing is already becoming feasible in emerging markets; showcasing better sensory capabilities; and, off the factory floor, predicting what will be needed and when. AI certainly is making robots more capable and easier for humans to collaborate with. But it will have an impact in areas that have nothing to do with robotics. In the supply chain, for example, algorithms can perceive patterns of demand for products across time, geographic markets, and socioeconomic segments while accounting for macroeconomic cycles, political developments, and even weather patterns.

Regional Analysis For Industrial Artificial Intelligence Market

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Table of Contents:

Study Coverage: It includes key manufacturers covered, key market segments, the scope of products offered in the global Industrial Artificial Intelligence market, years considered, and study objectives. Additionally, it touches the segmentation study provided in the report on the basis of the type of product and application.

Executive summary: It gives a summary of key studies, market growth rate, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

Production by Region: Here, the report provides information related to import and export, production, revenue, and key players of all regional markets studied.

Profile of Manufacturers: Each player profiled in this section is studied on the basis of SWOT analysis, their products, production, value, capacity, and other vital factors.

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2025 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to Industrial Artificial Intelligence market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the Industrial Artificial Intelligence market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

