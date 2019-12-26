Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market Size Was 560.8 M USD In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Indoor Cycling Bike Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market consists of Magnetic?Resistance and Felt?Pad?Resistance. Magnetic?Resistance segment was estimated to account for a revenue share of 81.3% in 2018. In 2018, the Magnetic?Resistance segment was estimated to be valued at 455.72 M USD which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period.

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Application segment consists of Home, Fitness Club and Others. Home segment was estimated to account for a sales share of 16.7% in 2018. In 2018, the Home segment was estimated to sale at 140.1 K Unit which is expected to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period.

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market: Forecast by Region: This report focuses on the Indoor Cycling Bike in global market, especially in North America, Europe, China, Japan and etc. North America is the dominant market in the global Indoor Cycling Bike market in terms of value. The North America Indoor Cycling Bike market was estimated to be valued at 429.1 M USD in 2018 and is expected to expand at a value CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period.

Click to view the full report TOC, figure and tables:

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/493629/global-indoor-cycling-bike-market-insights

This report focuses on the Indoor Cycling Bike in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Peleton

Brunswick Corporation

Nautilus

Precor

Mad Dogg Athletics

Paradigm Health＆Wellness

Keiser Corporation

BH Fitness

Johnson Health

SOLE Treadmills

Sunny

IMPEX

Assault Fitness

Market Segment by Type, covers

Magnetic Resistance

Felt Pad Resistance

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Home

Fitness Club

Others

For More Information On This Report, Please Visit @

https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/493629/global-indoor-cycling-bike-market-insights

Related Information:

North America Indoor Cycling Bike Market Research Report 2019

United States Indoor Cycling Bike Market Research Report 2019

Asia-Pacific Indoor Cycling Bike Market Research Report 2019

Europe Indoor Cycling Bike Market Market Research Report 2019

EMEA Indoor Cycling Bike Market Market Research Report 2019

Global Indoor Cycling Bike Market Market Research Report 2019

China Indoor Cycling Bike Market Market Research Report 2019

Customization Service of the Report :

Market Research Report Store provides customization of reports as per your need. This report can be personalized to meet your requirements. Get in touch with our sales team, who will guarantee you to get a report that suits your necessities.

About Us:

Market Research Report Store (MRRS) is a professional organization related to market research reports in all directions .To provide customers with a variety of market research reports, MRRS cooperates with a large of famous market report publishers all over the world. Owing to our good service and the professional market reports in the wide range, MRRS enjoys a good reputation in the market. In pace with the development of MRRS, more and more customers and market report publishers choose to cooperate with us. As a specialized platform, MRRS upholds the supremacy of customers and aims to provide customers with better service and richer select.

Contact US

Market Research Report Store

E-mail: [email protected]

Tel: CN:0086-13660489451 HK: 00852-58081523 USA:001-626-3463946

Add: 17890 Castleton Street Suite 218 City of Industry CA 91748 United States