Global In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market was valued at $64,479 million in 2017, and is estimated to reach at $93,614 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2018 to 2025.

In vitro diagnostic (IVD) is a technique in which medical devices and reagents are used to examine specimens such as blood, urine, stool, tissues, and other body fluids, which are derived from the human body to detect diseases, conditions, and infections. The tests can be performed in stand-alone laboratory, hospital-based laboratory, and point of care. Some of the significant technologies incorporated in IVD include polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarray techniques, sequencing technology, and mass spectrometry, which are used for test sample preparation. Incessant innovations in IVD product type design and technology have encouraged doctors and researchers to shift their focus from traditional diagnostic methods to personalized medicines.

Rise in need for IVD testing arises due to increase in incidences of chronic and infectious diseases and growth in geriatric population prone to immunological disorders. Moreover, advancements in personalized medicines and widespread knowledge of rare diseases are expected to boost the growth of the global IVD market. In addition, increase in incidences of colorectal cancer, neurological disorders, and gynecological diseases are anticipated to boost the adoption of IVD devices and reagents. On the contrary, stringent government regulations and unfavorable reimbursement policies are expected to restrain the growth of the global market.

The report segments the market across different categories such as product type, technique, application, end users, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into reagents, instruments, and services & software.

Based on techniques, the market is segmented into immunodiagnostics, hematology, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics, clinical chemistry, and other IVD techniques. The immunodiagnostics is further segmented into enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), rapid tests, enzyme-linked immunospot (ELISPOT), radioimmunoassay (RIA), and western blot. The ELISA segment is further classified into chemiluminescence immunoassay (CLIA), fluorescence immunoassay (FIA), and colorimetric immunoassay (CI). Molecular diagnostics segment is further divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT), hybridization, DNA diagnostics, microarrays, and others. Similarly, clinical chemistry segment is categorized into basic metabolic panel, liver panel, lipid profile, thyroid function panel, renal profile, electrolyte panel, and specialty chemicals.

By application, the market is classified into infectious diseases, cancer, cardiac diseases, immune system disorders, nephrological diseases, gastrointestinal diseases, and other indications. Based on end user, it is divided into hospitals, academic & medical schools, point of care testing, and others. Based on region, the market is studied across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

Key players profiled in the report include Abbott Laboratories; Becton, Dickinson and Company; bioMÃ©rieux SA, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Johnson & Johnson; QIAGEN N.V.; Sysmex Corporation; and Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

IVD Key Market Segments:

By Product Type

– Reagents

– Instruments

– Software & Services

By Techniques

– Immunodiagnostics

– – Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA)

– – – – Chemiluminescence Immunoassays (CLIAS)

– – – – Fluorescence Immunoassays (FIAS)

– – – – Colorimetric Immunoassays (CIS)

– – Rapid Tests

– – Enzyme-Linked ImmunoSpot Assays (ELISPOT)

– – Radioimmunoassay

– – Western Blot

– – Hematology

– Molecular Diagnostics

– – Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

– – Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT)

– – Hybridization

– – DNA Diagnostics

– – Microarrays

– – Others

– Tissue Diagnostics

– Clinical Chemistry

– – Basic Metabolic Panel

– – Liver Panel

– – Lipid Profile

– – Thyroid Function Panel

– – Renal Profile

– – Electrolyte Panel

– – Specialty Chemicals

– Other IVD Techniques

By End User

– Standalone Laboratory

– Hospitals

– Academic & Medical Schools

– Point of Care Testing

– Others

By Region

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

Europe

– Germany

– France

– UK

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

– Japan

– China

– Australia

– India

– South Korea

– Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

– Brazil

– Saudi Arabia

– South Africa

– Rest of LAMEA

List Of Key Players Profiled in the Report

– Abbott Laboratories

– Becton, Dickinson and Company

– bioMrieux SA

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– Danaher Corporation (Beckman Coulter, Inc.)

– F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

– Johnson & Johnson

– QIAGEN N.V.

– Sysmex Corporation

– Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

List Of Other Players in the Value Chain (These players are not profiled in the report. The same will be included on request)

– Illumina, Inc.

– Luminex Corporation.

– Siemens Healthcare GmbH.

