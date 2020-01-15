Global In-Car Apps Market Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Regions to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “In-Car Apps Market Is Driven By Rising Number Of Connected Vehicles And The Expanding Penetration Of Cell Phones Up To 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



It incorporates various technologies such as voice control, gesture recognition and aids in eliminating extra buttons in order to maintain drivers focus on the road. In-car apps assist in ensuring safety by offering improved features such as autonomous emergency brake, evolved cruise control, blind spot data, traffic jam help, cross traffic, and change of lane assist. Furthermore, it also facilitates driver in lane departure, parking assist, traffic signal warning, pedestrian warning, autonomous parking, surround view systems and car to car communications. It offers aforementioned features by installing sensor technologies such as, radar, camera and ultrasound.

The increasing demand for In-Car Apps drives the market size on account of development of automobile industries. Fuel economy and efficiency, health and personal efficiency, security, road safety and insurance liability are anticipated to furnish colossal in-car apps market growth avenues over the forecast period. This app provides convenience for driver such as entertainment, autonomous emergency brake, function of monitoring and GPS system. Ford is likely to launch a new application called Sync Connect by 2016, which could start, stop, lock and unlock with the help of a remote.

Furthermore, this app includes voice activation for smartphones that allows free emergency calls and also enables user to retrieve status of car systems such as tire pressure, fuel levels, battery status and oil level. This app encompasses two tier authentication security and needs user confirmation of system setup through in car console.

The key players covered in this study

Apple

Google

Mirrorlink

Ford Motor Company

Delphi Automotive

Alcatel-Lucent

Audi

NXP Semiconductors

Sierra Wireless

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Embedded Model

External Model

Hybrid Model

Market segment by Application, split into

Navigation

Social Networking

Travel

Music

Entertainment

Lifestyle

News

Weather

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

