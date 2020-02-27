Global Impetigo Treatment Market Higher Growth Rate Foreseen by 2018-2026

“The Latest Research Report Impetigo Treatment Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Impetigo is an acute bacterial skin infection which mainly affects children and infants. Impetigo is caused due to streptococcus or staphylococcus aureus. Impetigo appears as red scores and bumps blister on face especially around nose and mouth, hands and feet. Impetigo is a global disease affecting approximately 162 million worldwide. Impetigo is a contagious disease which spreads through direct contact with the infected person. Impetigo is easy to treat with topical or oral antibiotics. Impetigo in adults is rare, however, minors are more prone to the disease. The sores are filled with pus which on scratching may spread to other parts of skin. Impetigo is treated with appropriate oral or tropical antibiotics which is directly applied to the sores. Major focus is on product improvement and development of advanced ointments, lotions and pills, which will cure the disease at a faster rate. New medications restrict the reoccurrence of disease and improve the appearance of marks. Humidity and heat coupled with eczema develops the infection. Impetigo are of two types: bullous impetigo involves large blisters and non-bullous impetigo or crusted impetigo. According to the American Academy of Family Physicians, incidence of impetigo in the U.K. accounts to 2.8% in children up to four years and 1.6% among children five to 15 years of age.

Impetigo Treatment: Market Dynamics

Impetigo is one of the most common bacterial skin disease which significantly increases the demand of its medication. Increasing incidence of impetigo in infant and children in the recent years is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future. Increase in infant population is expected to drive the market of impetigo treatment in the coming years. Introduction of improved versions of topical and oral antibiotics that are cost-effective are the factors, which drive the overall impetigo treatment market over the forecast period. Risk of side effects of antibiotics treatment of impetigo is the major factor that hinders the growth of the global impetigo treatment market.

Impetigo Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global impetigo treatment market is segmented on basis of route of administration, end user and geography.

Segmentation by Route of Administration Oral Topical

Segmentation by End User Specialty Clinics Hospitals Others

Segmentation by Geography North America Latin America Europe Asia-Pacific Excluding China China Middle East & Africa



Impetigo Treatment Market: Overview

On the basis of type of route of administration, the topical segment has a large revenue share owing to increase in adoption of topical treatment due to more effective results as compared to oral antibiotics which have limited adverse side effect. Also, oral antibiotics are nowadays gaining popularity as they give quick results in a short time period.

Based on end user, the Hospitals segment contributes a large revenue share among others, owing to increasing incidence of impetigo disease and increase in number of dermatologist in the end-use segment.

Impetigo Treatment Market: Region-wise Outlook

North America is expected to capture a large share in the global impetigo treatment market over the forecast period due to presence of large number of manufacturers in the region. Increasing incidence of impetigo infection in North America itself increase the demand for impetigo treatment. Europe is expected to capture second large revenue share in the global impetigo treatment market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register a fast growth during forecast period and is expected to be a profitable market for new players owing to the growing demand of medication for impetigo treatment.

Impetigo Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players present in the global impetigo treatment market are Medimetriks Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Aqua Pharmaceuticals, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, and GlaxoSmithKline plc, among others.

