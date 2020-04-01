Global Impact Resistant Glass Market 2025: Growth & Revenue Opportunities by Leading Players Taiwan Glass, Vitro, S.A.B. De C.V., CGS Holding Co., Ltd., Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited.,Central Glass, Sisecam Group

Global Impact Resistant Glass Market, By Interlayer (Polyvinyl Butyral, Ionoplast Polymer, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate, Others), End-User (Construction & Infrastructure, Automotive & Transportation, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

The Global Impact Resistant Glass Market is expected to reach USD 30.89 billion by 2025, from USD 20.12 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast by 2025.

Market Analysis: Global Impact Resistant Glass Market

The Global Impact Resistant Glass Market is expected to reach USD 30.89 billion by 2025, from USD 20.12 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast by 2025.

Market Key Competitors:

Asahi Glass

Nippon Sheet Glass

Saint-Gobain

Guardian Industries

Fuyao Glass Industry Group,

Central Glass, Sisecam Group,

Taiwan Glass,

Vitro,

A.B. De C.V.,

CGS Holding Co., Ltd.,

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited,

Cardinal Glass Industries,

Euroglas GmbH,

China Luoyang Float Glass Group Co., Ltd.,

Trulite Glass & Aluminum Solutions,

Schott AG,

Scheuten Glass,

Sangalli Group,

China Specialty Glass AG,

Syracuse Glass Company,

Gulf Glass Industries,

Qingdao Kangdeli Industrial & Trading Co., Ltd.,

Jin Jing (Group) Co., Ltd.,

Fuso Glass India Pvt. Ltd

among others.

Competitive Analysis:

The global impact resistant glass market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of spray adhesives market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa. In March 2018, merger between J.N. Phillips and Techna Glass results in the second largest automotive glass company.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from construction & infrastructure sector

Growing automotive & transportation industry and increasing penetration of impact resistant glass in passenger cars

Stringent automobile and building safety codes

Market Restraints:

Government regulations on carbon dioxide emission

Lack of logistics and volatile raw material prices affecting supply chain management

Market Segmentation:

By Interlayer

Polyvinyl Butyral

Ionoplast Polymer

Ethylene Vinyl Acetate

Others

By End-user

Construction & Infrastructure

Automotive & Transportation

Others

By Geography

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

