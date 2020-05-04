Global Immunoglobulins Market Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026

This report analyzes the current and future scenario of the global immunoglobulins market for the period 2018 to 2026. Rise in neurology, immunology, hematology, and other disease prevalence, high unmet medical needs, and rich pipeline are likely to be major drivers of the global immunoglobulins market during the forecast period.

The global immunoglobulins market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a snapshot that provides information on various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to segments based on applications, route of administration, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and profiles of key market players, along with business overview, to project the competitive landscape of the market. The section also provides market attractiveness analysis based on region and market share analysis in terms of key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global immunoglobulins market.

Based on application, the global immunoglobulins market has been segmented into neurology, immunology, hematology, and others. The segments have been analyzed based on available products used during the treatment of chronic diseases, and cost-effectiveness. In terms of route of administration, the global immunoglobulins market has been classified into intravenous, subcutaneous, and intramuscular. Based on end-user, the global immunoglobulins market has been divided into hospital, clinics, and homecare. Market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year.

In terms of region, the global immunoglobulins market has been segmented into five major regions: North America (the U.S. and Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). Market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period 2018 to 2026, along with their respective CAGR for the forecast period 2016 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

The report also profiles major players operating in the global Immunoglobulins market based on various attributes, such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The players covered in the report include Shire, CSL Behring, Kedrion Biopharma Inc, Grifols, S.A., Octapharma, China Biologic Products Holdings, Inc, Biotest AG, Sanquin, and LFB SA.

The global immunoglobulins market has been segmented as below:

Global Immunoglobulins Market, by Applications Neurology Immunology Hematology Others

Global Immunoglobulins Market, by Route Of Administration Intravenous Subcutaneous Intramuscular

Global Immunoglobulins Market, by End-user Hospital Clinic Homecare

Global Immunoglobulins Market, by Region North America U.S. Canada Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Asia Pacific India China Japan Australia & New Zealand Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa South Africa GCC Countries Rest of Middle East & Africa



