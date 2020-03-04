Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Introduction

Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) is an autoimmune disorder characterized by improper clotting of blood. ITP can cause excessive bruising and bleeding owing to the unusually low levels of platelets or thrombocytes in the blood. ITP can occur in both children and adults. ITP can be classified as primary, i.e., occurring on its own, or secondary, occurring alongside another condition. Autoimmune diseases, chronic infections, medications, pregnancy, and certain cancers are common secondary triggers of ITP. The increasing prevalence of ITP is expected to contribute to the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market has been segmented, by type, treatment, and end user.

Based on type, the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market has been categorized as acute immune thrombocytopenia and chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

On the basis of treatment, the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is further sub-segmented into corticosteroids, thrombopoietin receptor agonists, and intravenous immunoglobulins (IVIG).

Based on end user, the market has been classified as hospitals and clinics, specialty centers, and research and academic institutes.

The global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market was valued at USD 1,670.9 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.78% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2023.

Key Players

Some of the key players in the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market are Amgen Inc., CSL Limited, Dova Pharmaceuticals, Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd, Ligand Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Novartis AG, Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Shire, and Shionogi Inc.

Objectives of the Study

> To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with a forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

> To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

> To provide historical and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to countries

> To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market and comprehensively analyzing their market share, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

> To provide economic factors that influence the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

> To provide a detailed analysis of the value chain and supply chain of the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market

Target Audience

> Research and Development (R&D) Companies

> Academic Institutes and Universities

> Pharmaceutical Companies

> Raw Material Suppliers

> Suppliers and Distributors

> Government

> Potential Investors

Key Findings

> The global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market is expected to reach USD 2,361.2 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.78% from 2018 to 2023

> Based on type, the chronic immune thrombocytopenia segment holds the largest market share and is expected to reach USD 2,036.9 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.94% from 2018 to 2023

> The market in the Americas is expected to account for the largest share of the global immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market and is projected to reach USD 1,069.8 million by 2023

> The immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) market in Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing at a CAGR of 4.40% from 2018 to 2023

Regional Analysis

> Americas

o North America

? US

? Canada

o Latin America

> Europe

o Western Europe

? Germany

? France

? UK

? Italy

? Spain

? Rest of Western Europe

o Eastern Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Middle East

o Africa

