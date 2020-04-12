Global Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors Market Trends and Emerging Progress Challenges 2018-2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Market Study on Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors: Programmed Death Protein 1 (PD-1) Drug Class to Dominate in Terms of Value Through 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

In terms of revenue, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is expected to register a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period, 2018–2026. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights on the market dynamics that can influence the growth of the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market over the forecast period. Insights on the key trends, drivers, restraints, value forecasts and opportunities for companies operating in the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market are presented in the report.

The global market for immune checkpoint inhibitors is expected to witness high growth in terms of value in high economic countries due to fast FDA approvals for novel and innovative immune checkpoint inhibitors through combination therapy coupled with growing adoption of immune checkpoint inhibitors for cancer treatment. Additionally, increasing investments in the research and development sector for the approval of immune checkpoint inhibitors for other cancer applications is also expected to drive the growth of the market for immune checkpoint inhibitors.

Detailed profiles of immune checkpoint inhibitors drug manufacturers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies. Examples of some of the key players operating in the immune checkpoint inhibitors market are Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Merck KGaA, Merck & Co, Novartis AG, Sanofi, Roche Holdings AG, Incyte Corporation, among others.

The global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented on the basis of drug class into:

PD-1

PD-L1

CTLA-4

The report analyzes the immune checkpoint inhibitors market on the basis of therapeutic application and distribution channel and presents forecast in terms of value for the next 8 years. On the basis of therapeutic application, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into:

Lung Cancer

Melanoma

Squamous Cell Carcinoma

Urothelial Carcinoma

Blood cancer

Other Cancers

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

On the basis of region, the global immune checkpoint inhibitors market is segmented into:

North America

– U.S.

– Canada

Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

Europe

– Germany

– Russia

– U.K.

– France

– Italy

– Spain

– Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

– India

– China

– Australia & New Zealand

– ASEAN

– Rest of APEJ

Japan

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

– GCC Countries

– South Africa

– Rest of MEA

