Global Immortelle Extract Market Expected to Deliver Dynamic Progression until 2028

Immortelle extract is extracted from the flowers of helichrysum. The health benefits of immortelle extract can be attributed to its properties as an antispasmodic, anticoagulant, antiallergenic, antimicrobial, antihaematoma, antiphlogistic, etc. It is widely used in personal care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.

Immortelle extract is considered a medicinal plant with many promising pharmacological activities because it operates as a natural antibiotic, antifungal and antimicrobial. It is widely used in personal care, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals. However, ketones present in helichrysum italicum essential oil aid quick skin regeneration. They appear in larger proportions in helichrysum oils which have been produced from the early shoots prior to flowering. As to the immortelle extract downstream application, health care is its largest downstream market, which shares 51.80% of the consumption in 2016.

Global Immortelle Extract market size will increase to 13 Million US$ by 2025, from 12 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 0.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Immortelle Extract.

This report researches the worldwide Immortelle Extract market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Immortelle Extract breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Helichrysum-croatia

Youngliving

Moellhausen

Talia

Italchile

Janousek

Laboratoire

Solaroma

Provital Group

BIOETERICA

Taosherb

Sinuo

Haoyuan

Bolin

Immortelle Extract Breakdown Data by Type

Immortelle Extract Oil

Immortelle Extract Powder

Immortelle Extract Breakdown Data by Application

Personal Care

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Immortelle Extract Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Immortelle Extract Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

