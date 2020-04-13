Global Image Editing Software Market Size,Status and Forecast 2025

In this report, the Global Image Editing Software market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Image Editing Software market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the global Image Editing Software market size, industry status and forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the global Image Editing Software market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Image editing encompasses the processes of altering images, whether they are digital photographes, traditional photochemical photographs, or illustrations. Traditional analog image editing is known as photo retouching, using tools such as an airbrush to modify photographs, or editing illustrations with any traditional art medium. Image editing software, which can be broadly grouped into vector graphics editors, raster graphics editors, and 3D modelers, are the primary tools with which a user may manipulate, enhance, and transform images. Many image editing programs are also used to render or create computer art from scratch.

Image Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. On the basis of end user, the Image Editing Software market is primarily split into Entry, Enthusiast and Professional. Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Image Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.36% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 26.38%, and Japan is followed with the share about 7.93%.

Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, ACDSee Ultimate, Zoner, Magix are the key suppliers in the global Image Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 56.89% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, Cyberlink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world

.

In 2017, the global Image Editing Software market size was 740 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1160 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 6.7% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global top players, covered

Adobe

Serif

PhaseOne

Cyberlink

MacPhun

ON1

Corel

DxO Optics

ACDSee Ultimate

Zoner

Magix

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Market segment by Application, split into

Entry

Enthusiast

Professional

Individual

School

Commercial

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and forecast the market size of Image Editing Software in global market.

To analyze the global key players, SWOT analysis, value and global market share for top players.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, end use and region.

To analyze and compare the market status and forecast between China and major regions, namely, United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Rest of World.

To analyze the global key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Image Editing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

