Global IC Tester Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 3.3% and Will Reach 4220 Million US$ in 2023

IC Tester, or automated test equipment (ATE), is a system for giving electrical signals to a semiconductor device to compare output signals against expected values for the purpose of testing if the device works as specified in its design specifications. Testers are roughly categorized into logic testers, memory testers, and analog testers. Normally, IC testing is conducted at two levels: the wafer test (also called die sort or probe test) that tests wafers, and the package test (also called final test) after packaging. Wafer testing uses a prober and a probe card, while package testing uses a handler and a test socket, together with a tester.

Scope of the Report:

The worldwide market for IC Tester is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of Roughly 3.3% Over The Next Five Years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2023, from 3480 million US$ in 2017.

This report focuses on the IC Tester in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Astronics

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Wafer Tester

Packaged Device Tester

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global IC Tester market.

Chapter 1, to describe IC Tester Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of IC Tester, with sales, revenue, and price of IC Tester, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of IC Tester, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, IC Tester market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe IC Tester sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

List of Tables and Figures

