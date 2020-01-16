Global IC Substrate Market 2019 Projected to Grow with CAGR of 1.6% and Market Size of 8200 million USD in 2024.

According to this study, over the next five years the IC Substrate market will register a 1.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8200 million by 2024, from US$ 7590 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in IC Substrate business, shared in Chapter 3.

IC substrate is a type of carry material for integrated circuit with internal circuit to connect the chips and PCBs. Additionally, the IC substrate can protect the circuit, special line, it is designed for heat dissipation and acts standardized module of IC components. It is one of the most key materials of the IC packaging, and the share of IC substrate for IC packaging is as high as 35-55%

Japan, Korea and Taiwan are dominating the global IC-Substrate market and have strong voices in high end market. China is also an important producer, but most of the products are low end products. Currently there are four Taiwanese producers have manufacturing bases in China mainland, mainly located in Suzhou, Kunshan and Shanghai; and there also four local producers located in Shenzhen, Chongqin, Zhuhai and Wuxi.

Currently, Ibiden, Shinko, Kyocera, Eastern, TTM Technologies, Unimicron, Kinsus, Nanya, ASE, Semco, LG Innotek, Simmtech, Daeduck, KCC (Korea Circuit Company), Zhen Ding Technology, AT&S, Shennan Circuit, ACCESS and Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech are the well-known players in the global IC-Substrate market, and the top 10 players took up about 80% of the global market in 2018. Ibiden, Shinko, Kyocera are the Japanese well-known producers of IC-Substrate at present

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of IC Substrate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

Ibiden

Shinko Electric Industries

Kyocera

Eastern

TTM Technologies

Unimicron

Kinsus

Nan Ya PCB

ASE Material

Semco

LG Innotek

Simmtech

Daeduck

Korea Circuit

Zhen Ding Technology

AT&S

Shennan Circuit

ACCESS

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

This study considers the IC Substrate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

WB BGA Substrate

WB CSP Substrate

FC BGA Substrate

FC CSP Substrate

Other Types

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

PC (Tablet, Laptop)

Smart Phone

Wearable Devices (smart watch)

Other Applications

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global IC Substrate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of IC Substrate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global IC Substrate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the IC Substrate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of IC Substrate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

