Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market 2025 Evonik Industries, Total Cray Valley, Idemitsu Kosan, CRS Chemicals, merald Performance Materials, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp

The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to reach USD 260.7 billion by 2025, from USD 122.00 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.
Market Drivers:
- Growing Aerospace & Defence Industry
Market Restraint:
- High Price of HTPB
- Stringent Government Regulations
Major Market Competitors: Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market
The key players operating in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market are –
- Evonik Industries
- Total Cray Valley
- Idemitsu Kosan
- CRS Chemicals
The other players in the market are merald Performance Materials, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp, Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry, Aerocon Systems, Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs, Mach I, Polymer Source, RCS Rocket Motor Components and many more.
Competitive Landscape:
The global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Segmentation:
By Application
- Rocket Fuel
- Waterproof Coatings & Membranes
- Adhesives, Sealants
- Electrical (Potting and Encapsulation) & Electronics (Hard-Plastic Parts)
- Others
By End-Use Industry
- Construction & Civil Engineering
- Aerospace & Defence
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East & Africa
Highlights of the Study
To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders
To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)
Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth
What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.
Learn about the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations
