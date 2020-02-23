Global Hydroxyl-Terminated Polybutadiene (HTPB) Market 2025 Evonik Industries, Total Cray Valley, Idemitsu Kosan, CRS Chemicals, merald Performance Materials, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp

The global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is expected to reach USD 260.7 billion by 2025, from USD 122.00 billion in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Market Drivers:

Growing Aerospace & Defence Industry

Market Restraint:

High Price of HTPB

Stringent Government Regulations

The key players operating in the global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market are –

Evonik Industries

Total Cray Valley

Idemitsu Kosan

CRS Chemicals

The other players in the market are merald Performance Materials, Island Pyrochemical Industries Corp, Zibo Qilong Chemical Industry, Aerocon Systems, Monomer-Polymer and Dajac Labs, Mach I, Polymer Source, RCS Rocket Motor Components and many more.

Competitive Landscape:

The global hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

Market Segmentation:

By Application

Rocket Fuel

Waterproof Coatings & Membranes

Adhesives, Sealants

Electrical (Potting and Encapsulation) & Electronics (Hard-Plastic Parts)

Others

By End-Use Industry

Construction & Civil Engineering

Aerospace & Defence

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Highlights of the Study

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market position in terms of ranking and core competencies, and detail the competitive landscape for market leaders

To describe and forecast the market, in terms of value, for various segments, by region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW)

Key parameters which are driving this market and restraining its growth

What all challenges manufacturers will face as well as new opportunities and threats faced by them.

Learn about the global Hydroxyl-terminated polybutadiene (HTPB) market strategies that are being adopted by your competitors and leading organizations

