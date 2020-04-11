Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market 2019, Latest Trends, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2028

“The Latest Research Report Hydrostatic Transmission Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Hydrostatic transmission is generally used in applications where high torque is required at low speed. This type of requirement is usually witnessed in commercial vehicles and equipment. Attributing to its various benefits and attractive features, hydrostatic transmission is adopted in various industrial applications. Heavy industrial, construction and agricultural vehicles and equipment use hydrostatic transmission systems in several operations. Growth of the construction, agricultural and transportation industries is one of the key factors that drives the demand for hydrostatic transmission across the globe. Hydrostatic transmission systems also find applications in power generation systems, such as wind turbine generators, engine generators, railway vehicles, ships and so on; hence, the demand for large capacity hydrostatic transmission has been witnessing noteworthy rise in the recent years. Increasing demand for hydrostatic transmission in various end use industries is anticipated to add on to the growth of the global hydrostatic transmission market during the forecast period. An ongoing trend gaining momentum in the market is the increasing adoption of mid-size heavy duty machines and equipment with hydrostatic transmission.

Product Definition and Segmentation

Hydrostatic transmission uses oil or other hydraulic fluid media to transmit power from the power source to the drive mechanism. The hydrostatic transmission drive converts rotating mechanical power of the input shaft of the pump to the output drive shaft of the motor without the use of gears. Hydrostatic transmission can replace clutch and gear transmission and is able to obtain an infinite number of speed ratios forward and backward. One of the most important advantages of hydraulic transmission is that it can easily shift its power to cope with the fluctuating load, maintaining higher efficiency. Hydrostatic transmission systems facilitate the movement of heavy machines, including land-moving equipment, industrial machinery, and heavy duty machines with massive power demand at low velocity.

The hydrostatic transmission market can be segmented on the basis of the following criteria:

By capacity type:

Light Duty

Medium Duty

Heavy Duty

By operation type:

Manual

Servo

Manual Servo

By end use:

Mining

Construction

Transportation

Agricultural

Others (aviation, power generation systems etc.)

By region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South East Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Japan

China

Agricultural Development

In several countries across the globe, more than 40% of the total investment in agricultural mechanization is invested in tractors. The developing agricultural industry with developing farms is propelling the demand for modern tractors. Nowadays, tractors are equipped with advanced and high-tech features that ensure higher productivity and efficiency. Hydrostatic transmission provides a gear-free driving experience with no clutches or gears to shift, a reliable blessing for less-experienced staff drivers. Increasing use of heavy powered attachments, such as aerators and sprayers, is contributing to the surge in the demand for incorporation of hydrostatic transmission systems in agricultural machinery and vehicles.

Increasing infrastructure projects in all over the world

The role of heavy machines and equipment, such as excavators, wheel loaders, fork lifts, and tractors, under the 35 – 50 Ton division, is on the rise since the past few years. Growing urbanization and infrastructural development, particularly in developing countries, are fueling the demand for advances construction vehicles, machines and equipment incorporated with latest technology. Increasing application of remote control operations in heavy equipment requires hydrostatic transmission systems. This in turn is expected to positively impact the growth of the global hydrostatic transmission market during the forecast period.

Regional Market Outlook:

Growing demand for heavy lifting equipment in several industries is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the global hydrostatic transmission market. In the regions of Asia Pacific, countries such as China and India have made significant investments in the development of new and improved roads and infrastructure, which requires advanced heavy machinery and equipment. This in turn is expected to fuel the market for hydrostatic transmission systems during the forecast period. Increasing contribution of the private sector is aiding the growth of the construction industry in North America, which is expected to drive the demand for machines and equipment equipped with hydrostatic transmission systems in the region during the forecast period. Supportive governments and agencies in Latin America are driving the region’s construction industry, which in turn is estimated to positively impact the growth of the hydrostatic transmission market. Huge forest reserves in the countries of Western and Eastern Europe are expected to generate significant demand for wood harvesting equipment and machines, which in turn is anticipated to significantly contribute to the market for hydrostatic transmission in the regions.

Global Hydrostatic Transmission Market: Key Players

The key players identified in the global hydraulic transmission market are Kanzaki Kokyukoki Mfg. Co., Ltd. Dana Limited, Parker Hannifin Corp, Danfoss, Eaton, Carraro Group, Tuff Torq Corporation, Komatsu America Corp., Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., Hydro-Gear, PMC Hydraulics Group AB, Hydrostatic Transmission Service, LLC, Sundstrand hydraulics, Linde Hydraulics GmbH & Co. KG and Poclain Hydraulics

Opportunities for Market Participants

Increasing demand in the construction industry due to growth in urbanization and industrialization is expected to create significant opportunities for hydrostatic transmission manufacturers in the forthcoming years. With the market being less concentrated, opportunities for market entrants are projected to be on the optimistic side with focus on regional/ local markets by market participants.

