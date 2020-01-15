Global Hydropower Market 2019-2025| Competitors, Business Strategy and Key Players Analysis- BC Hydro, Hydro-Qubec, Rus Hydro, China Yangtze Power, Agder Energi, Stat Kraft

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on ” Global Hydropower Market Research Report 2019 ” to its huge collection of research reports.

Hydropower is the most mature, reliable and cost-effective renewable power generation technology where power is derived from the energy of water moving from higher to lower elevations. It is a proven, anticipated, and typically price-competitive technology. Hydropower has one of the best efficiencies of conversion of all known energy sources (water to wire 90 percent efficiency).



Hydropower installations have been registering steady growth, majorly driven by the demand for reliable, clean, and affordable power, as countries seek options to meet the carbon reduction goals set out in the Paris Agreement. Electricity generation, especially from conventional coal and petroleum-based power plants, has been identified as a significant source of greenhouse gas emission. Electricity, however, is a resource that people cannot live without, and its demand is only increasing, with growing industrialization and urbanization. This has forced governments of various countries to focus on renewable energy sources (such as wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, geothermal, etc.), which have the capability of generating clean electricity.

Asia-Pacific region continues to account for the largest share of the global installed hydropower of all regions in the world. China alone accounts for more than 25% of the global hydropower capacity, and added approximately 11.74 GW of new capacity in 2017, including 3.74 GW of pumped storage, taking its total installed capacity to 331 GW, including 26.7 GW of pumped storage. China is expected to witness capacity expansion by 2023, in line with the nations strategy to minimize reliance on coal. The country has most of unutilized hydropower potential. Therefore, there is a considerable prospect for further hydro development.

The global Hydropower market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BC Hydro

Hydro-Qubec

Rus Hydro

China Yangtze Power

Agder Energi

Duke Energy Corporation

Georgia Power Company

Ontario Power Generation

Stat Kraft

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Large Hydropower

Small Hydropower

Segment by Application

Industrial

Residential

Commercial



