Global Hydroponic Market to Expand with Noteworthy CAGR of 20.7% During 2018-2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on ” Hydroponic Market – By Product (Growing Chamber , Pump & Tubing , Growing LED Lights , HVAC , Growing Supplies , Controlling Equipment ,Reservoir , Accessories ), By System (Aggregate Hydroponic System , Liquid Hydroponics System), By Crop (Lettuce , Microgreens , Medical Marijuana , Tomatoes , Herbs, Pepper , Cucumber , Others) and Global Region Market Size, Trends, Share & Forecast 2018-2023” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The Hydroponic Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.

The global Hydroponic market accounted for USD 5,223.7 Million in 2017. Further, the market is expected to reach to a valuation of USD 13,842.3 Million by the end of 2023. Moreover, it is anticipated to flourish at a CAGR of 20.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2018-2023. The market is driven by its benefit such as higher yield as compared to traditional farming methods. As the population grows, the demand for food is rising. This factor is envisioned to bolster the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Segmentation

The research offers a comprehensive analysis of hydroponics market with respect to following sub-markets:

By Product

– Growing Chamber

– Pump & Tubing

– Growing LED Lights

– HVAC

– Growing Supplies

– Controlling Equipment

– Reservoir

– Accessories

By System

– Aggregate Hydroponic System

– – – Closed Systems

– – – Open Systems

– Liquid Hydroponics System

– – – Nutrient Film Technique (NFT)

– – – Others

By Crop

– Lettuce

– Microgreens

– Medical Marijuana

– Tomatoes

– Herbs

– Pepper

– Cucumber

– Others

By Geography

– North America (U.S. & Canada)

– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)

– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)

– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)

– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles various major market players such as

– Amhydro

– American Hydroponics

– The Hydroponics Company Limited

– HydroGarden

– Hanna Instruments, Inc.

– General Hydroponics

– Hydrofarm

– Greentech Agro, LLC

– Hydrodynamics International, Inc.

– Heliospectra AB

– Lumigrow Inc.

– Other Major & Niche Players

Table of Content

Research Methodology

Market Definition and List of Abbreviations

1. Executive Summary

2. Growth Drivers & Issues in Global Hydroponic Market

3. Global Hydroponic Market Trends

4. Opportunities in Global Hydroponic Market

5. Recent Industry Activities, 2017

6. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

7. Market Value Chain and Supply Chain Analysis

8. Global Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Product

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Attractiveness, By Product

9.3. BPS Analysis, By Product

9.4. Growing Chamber Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.5. Pump & Tubing Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.6. Growing LED Lights Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.7. HVAC Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.8. Growing Supplies Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.9. Controlling Equipment Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.10. Reservoir Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

9.11. Accessories Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By System

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Attractiveness, By System

10.3. BPS Analysis, By System

10.4. Aggregate Hydroponic System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.1. Closed Systems Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.4.2. Open Systems Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5. Liquid Hydroponics System Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.1. Nutrient Film Technique (NFT) Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

10.5.2. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11. Global Hydroponic Market Segmentation Analysis, By Crop

11.1. Introduction

11.2. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

11.3. BPS Analysis, By Crop

11.4. Lettuce Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.5. Microgreens Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.6. Medical Marijuana Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.7. Tomatoes Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.8. Herbs Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.9. Pepper Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.10. Cucumber Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

11.11. Others Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12. Geographical Analysis

12.1. Introduction

12.2. North America Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.1. By Product

12.2.2. By System

12.2.3. By Crop

12.2.4. By Country

12.2.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Crop

12.2.4.2. BPS Analysis, Application

12.2.4.3. U.S. Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.2.4.4. Canada Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3. Europe Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.1. By Product

12.3.2. By System

12.3.3. By Crop

12.3.4. By Country

12.3.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.3.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.3.4.3. Germany Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.4. United Kingdom Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.5. France Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.6. Italy Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.7. Spain Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.8. Russia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.3.4.9. Rest of Europe Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4. Asia Pacific Hydroponic Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.1. By Product

12.4.2. By System

12.4.3. By Crop

12.4.4. By Country

12.4.4.1. Market Attractiveness, By Country

12.4.4.2. BPS Analysis, By Country

12.4.4.3. China Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.4. India Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.5. Japan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.6. South Korea Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.7. Indonesia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.8. Taiwan Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.9. Australia Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.10. New Zealand Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

12.4.4.11. Rest of Asia Pacific Market Size (USD Million), Forecast & Y-o-Y Growth Analysis, 2017-2023

Continue….

