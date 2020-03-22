Global Hydrolysis Stable Polyester Films Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

Polyester films are produced from polyethylene terephthalate resins and are also known as Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) films. Hydrolysis is a phenomenon of the chemical breakdown of a compound upon contact with water. In polyester films, the water breaks down the polyester into alcohol and acid groups. Hydrolysis stable polyester films are a type of polyester films that do not chemically break down when they come in contact with water. Hydrolysis stable polyester films are essential to prevent the packaged product against hydrolysis. Hydrolysis stable polyester films can be used as outer as well as an inner layers in packaging material.

Hydrolysis stable polyester films are preferred due to their high barrier properties, high tensile strength and easy printability. The easy printability provided by hydrolysis stable polyester films makes them an ideal tool for advertisement for manufacturers. Moreover, hydrolysis stable polyester films provide excellent properties in high-humidity and high-temperature conditions. Hydrolysis stable polyester films, because of their enhanced properties, are also used to laminate photovoltaic or solar cells. Hydrolysis stable polyester films are used in multi-layers for various packaging and industrial purposes.

Hydrolysis Stable Polyester Films Market: Dynamics

The hydrolysis stable polyester films market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the increased demand for water-resistant packaging in the packaging industry. The growth of the packaging industry is expected to fuel the growth of the hydrolysis stable polyester films market. The need for better-packaged products is also expected to contribute to the growth of the hydrolysis stable polyester films market. The growth of end-user industries such as food and beverages is expected to boost the global hydrolysis stable polyester films market. Moreover, the increased penetration of e-commerce is expected to drive the hydrolysis stable polyester films market.

Request Brochure For More [email protected] https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=51318

However, problems associated with the biodegradation of hydrolysis stable polyester films is one of the factors restraining the growth of the global hydrolysis stable polyester films market because of the growing regulations and concerns regarding the usage of environmentally friendly plastic. Some of the key players in the global hydrolysis stable polyester films market are relying on acquisitions to increase their market share. For instance, in 2018, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of ABC Plastindo and Piper Plastics, Inc.