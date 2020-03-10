Global Hydraulic Hose Market by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

A hydraulic hose is a synthetic rubber hose, which can withhold high pressure. The hydraulic hose is mainly used to transmit fluid power or fluid within hydraulic machinery. A hydraulic hose is consisting of an inner rubber protection layer, middle rubber layer, steel wire spiral layer and external rubber cover. The inner rubber protection layer resistant to liquids and protects the steel wire spiral layer from corrosion. The external rubber cover protects the steel wire spiral layer against damage. While the steel wire spiral layer plays a role like bones of human.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hose in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Currently, China is the largest market of hydraulic hose worldwide, as China is the largest market of construction and mining equipment market. At the same time, China is also the largest producer of hydraulic hose, and more than ten international enterprises have opened manufacturing plants in China.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

The worldwide market for Hydraulic Hose is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.2% over the next five years, will reach 1810 million US$ in 2023, from 1590 million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Parker

Manuli

Alfagomma

Yokohama Rubber

Gates

Bridgestone

Eaton

Semperit

HANSA-FLEX

Sumitomo Riko

Continental

RYCO

Kurt

LETONE-FLEX

Dagong

YuTong

Ouya Hose

Jintong

JingBo

Yuelong

Luohe YiBo

Hengyu

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spiral wire hydraulic hose

Wire braided hydraulic hose

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Engineering Machinery

Mining Industry

Industrial

Others

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hydraulic Hose market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hydraulic Hose Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hydraulic Hose, with sales, revenue, and price of Hydraulic Hose, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hydraulic Hose, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hydraulic Hose market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hydraulic Hose sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Table of Content:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Hydraulic Hose Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Hydraulic Hose Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Hydraulic Hose by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hydraulic Hose by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hydraulic Hose by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hydraulic Hose by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Hydraulic Hose by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hydraulic Hose Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Hydraulic Hose Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteenth: Appendix

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Hydraulic Hose Picture

Table Product Specifications of Hydraulic Hose

Figure Global Sales Market Share of Hydraulic Hose by Types in 2017

Table Hydraulic Hose Types for Major Manufacturers

Figure Spiral wire hydraulic hose Picture

Figure Wire braided hydraulic hose Picture

Figure Hydraulic Hose Sales Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Engineering Machinery Picture

Figure Mining Industry Picture

Figure Industrial Picture

Figure Others Picture

Figure United States Hydraulic Hose Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Canada Hydraulic Hose Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Mexico Hydraulic Hose Revenue (Value) and Growth Rate (2013-2023), continued…

