Global Hydraulic Hose Fittings Sales Increased From 203.52 Million Meters In 2014 To 256.72 Million Meters In 2018

For industry structure analysis, the hydraulic?hose?fittings industry is not concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 50.79% of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest sales value area, while China is the leader in the whole hydraulic hose fittings consumption volume.
The sales of hydraulic hose fittings increased from 203.52 million meters in 2014 to 256.72 million meters in 2018 with an average growth rate of 5.98%.
China occupied 25.54% of the sales market in 2018. It is followed by Europe and North America, which respectively account for around 23.86% and 22.23% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of sales.
For price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of hydraulic?hose?fittings producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.And the global hydraulic?hose?fittings revenue would keep increasing with annual growth rate with 7~8%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a good future, considering the current demand of hydraulic?hose?fittings.
This report focuses on the Hydraulic Hose Fittings in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Parker
Manuli
Alfagomma
Yokohama Rubber
Gates
Bridgestone
Eaton
Semperit
HANSA-FLEX
Sumitomo Riko
Continental
RYCO
Kurt
LETONE-FLEX
Dagong
Luohe YiBo
JingBo
Yuelong
Ouya Hose
YuTong
Jintong
Hengyu
Market Segment by Type, covers
Spiral Wire Hydraulic Hose
Wire Braided Hydraulic Hose
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Engineering Machinery
Mining
Industrial Application
Others
