Global Hybrid Vehicle Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

Global hybrid vehicle market to reach USD 854 billion by 2025. Global hybrid vehicle market valued approximately USD 333 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2018-2025. Increasing demand of fuel-efficient vehicles, government regulations and rising demand of low carbon emission vehicle including e-vehicle are promoting the growth of the market. Government across the globe have started implementing stringent regulation to control carbon emission. For instance, European Union ( EU ) directives and related legislation restrict the amount of regulated pollutants that can be emitted by new motor vehicles and engines sold in the EU. Thus, increasing government norms and rules is expected to boost the market growth.

On the basis of segmentation, the hybrid vehicle market is segmented into Electric Powertrain Type, Propulsion, Degree of Hybridization, Component Type, Component Type and Vehicle Type segments. Electric Powertrain Type segment includes Parallel Hybrid and Series Hybrid, Propulsion segment is sub segmented into HEV, PHEV and NGV, Degree of Hybridization is divided into Micro Hybrid, Mild Hybrid and Full Hybrid Vehicle, Component Type includes Electric Motor, Transmission and Battery and Vehicle Type is further categorized into Passenger Car and Commercial Vehicle.

The regional analysis of global hybrid vehicle market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share region over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to emerging market players in this region.

The leading market players include-

Toyota

Ford

Volvo

Continental

ZF

Daimler

Hyundai

Honda

Schaefler

Borgwarner

Delphi Technologies

