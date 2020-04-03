Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market 2019 by Companies, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

“High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is a high-performance RAM interface for 3D-stacked DRAM from AMD and Hynix. It is to be used in conjunction with high-performance graphics accelerators and network devices. Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) is a high-performance RAM interface for through-silicon vias (TSV)-based stacked DRAM memory competing with the incompatible rival interface High Bandwidth Memory (HBM).

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In terms of geographic regions, APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major drivers for the rapid growth of the HMC and HBM market in APAC are the growing number of data centers and servers, increasing shipments of network equipment, and the rising number of manufacturing activities in the enterprise storage and consumer electronics sectors. The strong economic growth and growing demand for high-density memories is expected to drive the HMC and HBM market in the APAC region.

The worldwide market for Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Micron

Samsung

SK Hynix

Advanced Micro Devices

Intel

Xilinx

Fujitsu

Nvidia

IBM

Open-Silicon

Cadence

Marvell

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

High-bandwidth memory (HBM)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Graphics

High-performance Computing

Networking

Data Centers

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), with sales, revenue, and price of Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

1.1 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC)

1.2.2 High-bandwidth memory (HBM)

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Graphics

1.3.2 High-performance Computing

1.3.3 Networking

1.3.4 Data Centers

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Micron

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Micron Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Chapter Three: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.1 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Sales and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: North America Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Hybrid Memory Cube (HMC) and High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) Market Forecast (2018-2023)

