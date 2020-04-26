Global HVDC Transmission System Market Professional Survey Report 2018

In this report, the Global HVDC Transmission System market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HVDC Transmission System market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies HVDC Transmission System in Global market, especially in North America, China, Europe, Southeast Asia, Japan and India, with production, revenue, consumption, import and export in these regions, from 2012 to 2016, and forecast to 2022.

This report focuses on top manufacturers in global market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering

ABB Ltd.

Siemens AG

Toshiba Corporation

General Electric Co.

Prysmian SpA

Hitachi Ltd.

Schneider Electric

Abengoa S.A.

ATCO Electric Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nexans SA

TransGrid Solutions Inc.

NKT A/S

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

HVDC Technologies Ltd.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Technology

Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)

Voltage Source Converter (VSC)

Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (thyristor based)

Ultra-High Voltage Direct Current (UHVDC)

By Project Type

Point-to-point Transmission

Back-to-back Station

Multi-terminal System

By Power Rating

Below 1000 MWs

1001-2000 MWs

Above 2000 MWs

By Application, the market can be split into

Underground Power Transmission

Grid Interconnection

Offshore Power Transmission

By Regions, this report covers (we can add the regions/countries as you want)

North America

China

Europe

Southeast Asia

Japan

India

