Global HVDC Transmission Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global HVDC Transmission Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HVDC Transmission Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with sales (MW), revenue (Million USD), market share and growth rate of HVDC Transmission for these regions, from 2013 to 2025 (forecast), covering
United States
China
Europe
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Global HVDC Transmission market competition by top manufacturers/players, with HVDC Transmission sales volume, Price (USD/KW), revenue (Million USD) and market share for each manufacturer/player; the top players including
ABB (Switzerland)
Siemens (Germany)
General Electric (US)
Toshiba (Japan)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
Nexans (France)
NKT A/S (Denmark)
Hitachi (Japan)
Sumitomo Electric (Japan)
Schneider Electric (France)
NR Electric (China)
Prysmian Group (Italy)
American Superconductor (US)
LS Industrial (Korea)
C-EPRI Electric Power Engineering (China)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Technology
Capacitor Commutated Converter (CCC)
Voltage Source Converter (VSC)
Line Commutated Converter (LCC) (Thyristor Based)
By Component
Converter Stations
Transmission Cables
Other
By Power Rating
Below 500 MW
501-1000 MW
1001-1500 MW
1501-2000 MW
Above 2001 MW
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, including
Underground Power Transmission
Grid Interconnection
Offshore Power Transmission
Other
