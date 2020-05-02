Global HVDC Converter Station Market is Expected to Garner USD 52.4 billion by 2023

A Comprehensive research study conducted by KD Market Insights on “Global HVDC Converter Station Market” report offers extensive and highly detailed historical, current and future market trends in the global and regional/market. The HVDC Converter Station Market report includes market size, growth drivers, barriers, opportunities, trends and other information which helps to find new opportunities in this market for the growth of the business through new technologies and developments.
The global high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station market held a notable revenue by end of 2017. Factors such as, increased investor confidence and improving global economic conditions, are likely to the market is expected to show considerable growth in the future and is expected to hold an aggregate market value of USD 52.4 billion during the period 2018–2023.
Segmentation
The research offers a comprehensive analysis of high-voltage direct current (HVDC) converter station market with respect to following sub-markets:
By Configuration
– Monopolar
– Multiterminal
– Back to Back Station
– Bipolar
By Technology
– LCC-HVDC
– VSC-HVDC
By Component
– Valve
– Converter Transformers
– Harmonic Filters
– Reactors
– Circuit Breakers
– Others
By Geography
– North America (U.S. & Canada)
– Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe)
– Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan, Australia, New Zealand and Rest of Asia Pacific)
– Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and Rest of Latin America)
– Middle East & Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of Middle East & Africa)
Competitive Landscape
The report profiles various major market players such as:
– Siemens AG
– ABB
– GE
– Toshiba
– LSIS Co. Ltd.
– Other Major & Niche Players
Competitive landscape analysis provides detailed strategic analysis of the company’s business and performance such as financial information, revenue breakup by segment and by geography, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, company overview, business strategy, key product offerings, marketing and distribution strategies, new product development, recent news (acquisition, expansion, technology development, research & development expansion and other market activities.
