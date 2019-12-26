Global HVAC Damper Actuators Increased From 11.78 M Units In 2014 To 13.14 M Units In 2018

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on HVAC Damper Actuators Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

First, for industry structure analysis, the HVAC Damper Actuators industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers ranging from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. Regionally, benefit from advanced industrial systems and improved infrastructure, Europe has been the biggest consumption area for years.

Second, the sales of HVAC Damper Actuators increased from 11.78 M Units in 2014 to 13.14 M Units in 2018 with an average growth rate of more than 2.76%.

Third, Europe occupied 33.27% of the consumption valume market in 2018. It is followed by North America which have around 31.29% of the global total industry. Though sales in China was about 14.78% in 2018, the CAGR was 3.67% (2014-2018).

Fourth, for price trend analysis, a key variable in the performance of HVAC Damper Actuators producers is raw material costs, specifically the speed at which any increase can be passed through to customers.

Fifth, for forecast, the global HVAC Damper Actuators revenue would keep increasing with CAGR of 4.22%. We tend to believe that this industry still has a bright future, considering the current demand of HVAC Damper Actuators.

This report focuses on the HVAC Damper Actuators in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Belimo

Dura Control

Johnson Controls

Honeywell

Rotork

Siemens

Neptronic

Schneider

KMC Controls

Azbil Corporation

Dwyer Instruments

Kinetrol

Hansen Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Spring Return Damper Actuators

Non-Spring Return Damper Actuators

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Commercial Building

Industrial Facilities

Public Utilities

Others

