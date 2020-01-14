Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Research Report 2019 Analysis and Forecast To 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “2019 Global Human Resource Outsourcing Market Benefits, Technology Advancement and Scope Till 2025” to its huge collection of research reports.



Human resource outsourcing is a process of subcontracting human functions to an external supplier.

The process of human resource outsourcing is beneficial to many companies since this concept makes business processes very economical and efficient. Such factors drive the growth of human resource outsourcing market. Also, a lot of tedious training is required to have a separate operational HR department. Thus, business organizations prefer outsourcing as a solution. Such factors boost the market for human resource outsourcing.

Factors like loss of control over the staff, lack of flexibility restrains the organizations to adopt this outsourcing process. Also, this method prohibits the enterprise to maintain relationships with their employee, and it is also possible that the outsourced resource is not much benefit to the organization. Such factors hamper the growth of human resource outsourcing market.

In 2018, the global Human Resource Outsourcing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Resource Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Resource Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

ADP

IBM

Infosys

Randstad



Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll Outsourcing

Benefits Administration Outsourcing

Multiprocess Human Resource Outsourcing

Recruitment Process Outsourcing

Learning Services Outsourcing

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Healthcare

IT

Hospitality

Retail

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Resource Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Resource Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Resource Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.