Global Human Microbiome Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

Global Human Microbiome Market (By Diseases – Cancer, Diabetes, Obesity, Acute Diarrhea or Metabolic Disorders, Autoimmune Disorders, Mental Disorders, Atopic Dermatitis and other diseases, By Technology- Cell Culture Technology, Omics Technology, High-Throughput Technology and Computational Tools, By Product – Consumables and Instruments, By End-Use – Prebiotics, Probiotics, Other Probiotic Supplements, Foods, Medical Foods, drugs and Diagnostic services) – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2017 – 2025

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the global human microbiome market on global as well as regional level. The study provides historic data of 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Million).

The study provides a detailed view of the global human microbiome market, by segmenting it based on diseases, technology, product, end-use and geographical boundaries. The disease segment includes cancer, diabetes, obesity, acute diarrhea or metabolic disorders, autoimmune disorders, mental disorders, atopic dermatitis and other diseases. Based on technology, the global human microbiome market can be segmented into cell culture technology, omics technology, high-throughput technology and computational tools. On the other hand, product wise, the market has been bifurcated into consumables and instruments. By end-use, the global human microbiome market has been classified into prebiotics, probiotics, other probiotic supplements, foods, medical foods, drugs and diagnostic services.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Market dynamics for each region has been provided in the report.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global human microbiome market across five broad geographic regions are included in the study. These include different business strategies adopted by the leading players and their recent developments, as in the field of global human microbiome market.

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the global human microbiome market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the global human microbiome market.

The report provides the size of the global human microbiome market from 2016 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global human microbiome market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn. The market dynamics prevalent in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America have been considered in estimating the growth of the global market.

The market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. Demand for global human microbiome has been derived by analyzing the global and regional demand for each segment for its respective functions. Forecasts have been based on expected demand from the specific product types and their utilization. We have used the bottom-up approach to estimate the global revenue of the global human microbiome market, split into regions. Based on disease types and product types, individual revenues have been summed up from all the regions to achieve the global revenue for the market. Various companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation, application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of human microbiome by privately held companies; calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration and regional presence across product and end-use segments.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global human microbiome market. Key players profiled in the report include ActoGeniX, AvidBiotics, DuPont, Enterome Bioscience, Metabiomics Corporation, Merck and Co., MicroBiome Therapeutics LLC, Optibiotix Health PLC, Osel, Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Seres Therapeutics, Second Genome, Inc., Vedanta BioSciences, ViThera Pharmaceuticals and Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd. among others.

The global human microbiome market has been segmented into:

Global Human Microbiome Market: By Diseases

• Cancer

• Diabetes

• Obesity

• Acute Diarrhea or Metabolic Disorders

• Autoimmune Disorders

• Mental Disorders

• Atopic Dermatitis and

• Other Diseases

Global Human Microbiome Market: By Technology

• Cell Culture Technology

• Omics Technology

• High-Throughput Technology

• Computational Tools

Global Human Microbiome Market: By Product

• Consumables

• Instruments

Global Human Microbiome Market: By End-Use

• Prebiotics

• Probiotics

• Other Probiotic Supplements

• Foods

• Medicated Foods

• Drugs and

• Diagnostic services

Global Human Microbiome Market: By Geography

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o U.K.

o Italy

o France

o Germany

o Russia

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o India

o China

o Japan

o Australia

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

o GCC

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

