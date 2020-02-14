Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market 2019-2025 : Honeywell International, Kontron, Mitsubishi Electric, Rockwell Automation

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Human Machine Interaction (HMI), also known as user interface or user interface, is a medium and dialogue interface for the transmission and exchange of information between people and computers and is an important part of the computer system.

The cloud-based HMIs are gaining popularity owing to the growing IIoT market and increasing demand for new technology by end-user industries.

In 2018, the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

ABB

Advantech

Emersion Electric

General Electric

Honeywell International

Kontron

Mitsubishi Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

Yokogawa Electric

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Hardware (Basic HMI, Advanced PC-Based HMI, Advanced Panel-Based HMI)

Software (On-Premise HMI and Cloud-Based HMI)

Market segment by Application, split into

Financial Services

Logistics

Industrial Automation

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Human Machine Interaction (HMI) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Human Machine Interaction (HMI) development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Human Machine Interaction (HMI) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

