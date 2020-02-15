Global Human Identification Market Trend to 2024 Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company

The global human identification market has been experiencing a continuous launch of new & advanced products over the recent past. In addition, rapid DNA analysis has gained immense traction in improving the process of human identification.

Leading companies in the human identification market are shifting their focus towards minimisation of cost & time required for DNA analysis. Several governments around the world are offering funds for R&D activities related to human identification technologies

Market Analysis: The human identification market accounted to USD 818.31 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Some of the major players operating in human identification market areIllumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company, LGC Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NMS Labs., Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, IntegenX Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Flinn Scientific, New England Biolabs, Enviro-Labs, Inc., Hit Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Human Recognition Systems Ltd., PacBio, BGI, SNA International and Genomics Ltd.among others.

The human identification marketis highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human identification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

By Products and Services (Consumables, Services, Instruments, Software), By Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction, Automated Liquid Handling, Microarrays, Next-Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis), By Application (Forensic, Paternity Identification), By End User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Definition: Human identification probably is the branch of forensic science, which supports in identifying persons by using traces left out during accidents or crime scene. It mostly focuses on recognition of ridges present on fingers of the suspect.Human identification is boosting with the technological development in the next-generation sequencing..

