Global Human Identification Market Trend to 2024 Illumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company

The human identification market accounted to USD 818.31 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Some of the major players operating in human identification market areIllumina Inc., PerkinElmer Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Qiagen N.V., Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, General Electric Company, LGC Limited, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NMS Labs., Eurofins Scientific, Hamilton Company, IntegenX Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Flinn Scientific, New England Biolabs, Enviro-Labs, Inc., Hit Corp, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Human Recognition Systems Ltd., PacBio, BGI, SNA International and Genomics Ltd.among others.
- Technological advancements in NGS
- Government initiatives for forensic programs
- Rapid detection and efficient results
- Increased awareness about the novel technologies in DNA analysis
- Introduction of novel products
- Lack of skilled professionals
The human identification marketis highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of human identification market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.
By Products and Services (Consumables, Services, Instruments, Software), By Technology (Capillary Electrophoresis, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Nucleic Acid Purification & Extraction, Automated Liquid Handling, Microarrays, Next-Generation Sequencing, Rapid DNA Analysis), By Application (Forensic, Paternity Identification), By End User, By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024
