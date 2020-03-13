Global Human Enhancement Market is expected to thrive at impressive CAGR by 2022 & Top Key Players are Google, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , BrainGate Company, Vuzix Corporation and Ekso Bionics Holdings

Human enhancement deals with the application of technology to overcome human physical and mental disabilities. This results in augmentation in a person’s abilities. Human enhancement can cure diseases and disabilities as well as upgrade human aptitude. Advancement in IT has given a big boost to human advancement by leading to the development of a greater range of implants and offbeat technologies. The human enhancement market is not limited to treating illness but also improving quality of living.
Market Dynamics
The human development market is expected to grow at the rate of X% to reach X billion in the forecast period. Awareness among people towards health issues, advancement in technology and measures taken by government and the public to improve healthcare will drive the growth in human enhancement market.
Market Segmentation
The human enhancement market can be segmented on the basis of products, application and geography. On the basis of products they are classified as In-Built and Wearable enhancement. Wearable enhancement can be further categorized into Eyewear, Body-Wear, Wrist-Wear, Footwear, and Other Wear. Based on application they can be divided into Healthcare, Defence and others.
Key Players
The key players in this field Google, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. , BrainGate Company, Vuzix Corporation , B-Temia Inc. and Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc.
Report Contents Regional Analysis Report Highlights
Global Market segments
Global Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities
Global Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022
Supply & Demand Value Chain
Global Market – Current Trends
Competition & Major Companies
Technology and R&D Status
Porters Five Force Analysis
Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players
North America
US and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America
Western Europe
EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)
Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)
Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Russia
Poland
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia and New Zealand
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East and Africa
GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)
South Africa
North Africa
Rest of Middle East and Africa
This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.
Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)
Consumer and Pricing Analysis
Market dynamics of the industry
Market Segmentation
Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value
Recent trends in market and impact
Research Status and Technology Overview
Extensive Industry Structure Coverage
