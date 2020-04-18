Global HTCC Ceramic Substrates Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global HTCC Ceramic Substrates Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global HTCC Ceramic Substrates Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
The global HTCC ceramic substrates market has developed for many years, and mainly used in Consumer Electronics, Aerospace & Military, Automobile Electronics, LED and medical etc. Japan, United States and Europe are dominating the global HTCC ceramic substrates market, the key players are Kyocera, Maruwa and NGK Spark Plug from Japan, NEO Tech, AdTech Ceramics, Semiconductor Enclosures Inc (SEI) and Ametek from United States, SCHOTT Electronic Packaging from Germany. China also is an important market and the local producer is ECRI Microelectronics, which is the only company that has mass production in China, most of its products are used in LED market.
In 2017, the global HTCC ceramic substrates market is valued at 112.4 million USD and it is expected to reach 135.0 USD million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR 2.3% between 2018 and 2025. In terms of volume, the Global HTCC Ceramic Substrates market sales was 152.1 million piece in 2017, and is predicted to reach 204.5 million piece in 2025, with a CAGR 3.8% from 2018 to 2025.
In the short term, Japan, United States and Europe will have an unshakable status in HTCC ceramic substrates; China will play an more important role in future, driven by the strong demand from consumer electronics, aerospace & military, automobile electronics and LED market.
The major players in global HTCC Ceramic Substrates market include
Kyocera
Maruwa
NGK Spark Plug
SCHOTT Electronic Packaging
NEO Tech
AdTech Ceramics
Ametek
ECRI Microelectronics
SoarTech
Semiconductor Enclosures Inc(SEI)
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of HTCC Ceramic Substrates in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
China
Europe
Japan
India
Southeast Asia
On the basis on the product type
Al2O3 HTCC Substrate
AIN HTCC Substrate
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Consumer Electronics
Aerospace & Military
Automobile Electronics
LED Market
