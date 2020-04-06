Global Household Smart Appliance Market: By Product, Application, Geographic Segmentation, Industry Overview, Size, Trends, Competition Landscape, Challenges, Key Players and Forecast 2019-2024

Nehal Chinoy

Much like her co-founder, Nehal gets her entrepreneurial spirit from her family. However being the independent person she is, she started a business venture of her own early on since college. She opened a studio where she singlehandedly made and sold dreamcatchers, which was quite a raging trend then. Having tasted the success, her motivation for being an entrepreneur grew from there.

Today, as a co-founder and sales director, she oversees several functions including information procurement, sales and operations at Qurate Business Solutions.