Currently, a major factor affecting the global market growth is the increase of manufacturers in developing countries, such as China. As large demand of environment protection products at home and abroad, many companies began to enter the field.

The global Household Air Purifiers market is valued at USD 7904.33 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 12999.07 million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.69% between 2019 and 2025. The global leading players in this market are Sharp, Panasonic, Philips, Daikin, Midea, Coway, which accounts for above 50% of total production value.

The global Household Air Purifiers industry mainly concentrates in North America, Europe, China and Japan. North America `s consumption volume accounted for the highest market share (34.03%) in 2018, followed by Europe and China. China and India are expected to be the fast growing regions for the next five years owing to the increasing disposable incomes of consumers, rising awareness of the health and environment.

Despite the presence of competition problems, the cognition of environment quality is increasing, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. In the next five years, the consumption volume will keep slow increasing, as well as the consumption value.

This report focuses on the Household Air Purifiers in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Sharp

Panasonic

Philips

Daikin

Midea

Coway

Electrolux

IQAir

Amway

Whirlpool

Honeywell

Yadu

Samsung

Austin

Blueair

Boneco

Broad

Mfresh

Market Segment by Type, covers

HEPA

Active Carbon

Electrostatic Precipitator

Ion and Ozone Generator

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Living Room

Bed Room

Kitchen

Others

