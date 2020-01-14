Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market Expands at 5.2% CAGR between 2016 and 2024 | Transparency Market Research

Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market: Snapshot

The global market for hot melt adhesives is gaining significant impetus from the rise in the trading activities, leading to a high demand for packaging. The increasing construction activities across the world is also fueling the need for hot melt adhesives substantially. On the other hand, the volatility in crude oil prices and the easy availability of substitutes are likely to create hindrances in the higher adoption of hot melt adhesives across the world in the years to come.

Overall, the worldwide market for hot melt adhesives is expected to report thriving success over the next few years, rising at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2016 and 2024. The opportunity in this market is projected to increase from US$6.00 bn in 2015 to US$9.44 bn by the end of 2024.

For More Industrial Insights Get Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=8488

Asia Pacific to Surface as Most Promising Regional Market for Hot Melt Adhesives

The global market for hot melt adhesives is spread across Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. With a share of more than 33%, Europe led the global market in 2015. However, following the gloomy economic condition and the Brexit referendum, the market may witness a slight decline in its market share over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific, on the other hand, is anticipated to emerge as the most promising regional market for hot melt adhesives in the near future, thanks to the increasing construction activities and demand for packaging as Asia Pacific is considered as the global hub for trading activities. China is anticipated to lead the Asia Pacific market over the next few years. Several other countries in this region, such as India and Japan, are also projected to report a high demand for hot melt adhesives in the years to come. Among other regional markets, the Middle East and Africa is expected to witness moderate to high growth while Latin America is anticipated to report a slow progress over the next few years.

For More Industrial Insights Get PDF Brochure:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=8488