Global Histology Equipment Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Tissue dissection, slicing, preparation, probing, staining, and analysis require tools that reliably produce high-quality samples. Any histology procedure involves embedding tissue followed by a slicing or chopping step for slide preparation. Microtomes, cryostats, freezing stages, and tissue choppers are available. Additionally, staining tools, such as automated stainers, are available for immunohistochemistry that is performed simultaneously. Many histology experiments require perfusion; perfusion systems and chambers are listed for easy evaluation.

In the last several years, Global market of Histology Equipment developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 5%. In 2015, Global revenue of Histology Equipment is nearly 1060 M USD; the actual production is about 38500 units.

The classification of Histology Equipment includes Slide-staining Systems, Scanners, Tissue-processing Systems, and the proportion of Tissue-processing Systems in 2015 is about 55%.

Histology Equipment is widely used in Hospitals, Pharmaceutical Companies, Research Laboratories and other field. The most proportion of Histology Equipment is used in hospitals, and the consumption proportion in 2015 is about 40%.

According to this study, over the next five years the Histology Equipment market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1630 million by 2024, from US$ 1180 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Histology Equipment business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Histology Equipment market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Histology Equipment value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Slide-staining Systems

Scanners

Tissue-processing Systems

Other

Segmentation by application:

Hospitals

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Laboratories

Others

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Leica

Roche

Thermo Fisher

Agilent

BioGenex

Sakura Finetek

Intelsint

Biocare

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Histology Equipment consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Histology Equipment market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Histology Equipment manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Histology Equipment with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Histology Equipment submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Major Point of TOC:

>Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Histology Equipment by Players

Chapter Four: Histology Equipment by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Histology Equipment Market Forecast



