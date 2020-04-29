Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Outlook by 2025, Future Scope & Market Statistics

Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Analysis

The Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market was valued at USD 28.82 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 49.23 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.13% from 2017 to 2025.

What are High Voltage Cables & Accessories?

High voltage cables are used for the function of electrical power transmission mostly at high voltages. High voltage cables are widely used for applications such as for the expansion of power supplies or megacities and are often categorized according to their voltage range as well as their installation (overhead/submarine).

Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

There are several advantages that high voltage cables and accessories provide, these factors are driving the growth of the market such as the flexible custom solutions, the easy installation, cost efficiency of the cables and applications as well as the field application support. Factors that are restraining the growth of the market is the lack of knowledge of the usage of the high voltage cables and accessories.

The Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Nexans S.A., NKT Cables Group A/S, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., EL Sewedy Electric Company, Kabelwerke Brugg AG, Tele-Fonika Kable Sa, Baosheng High Voltage Cable Co., Ltd., Tianjin Suli Cable Group, Prysmian S.P.A., General Cable Corporation, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., LS Cable & System Ltd., Jiangnan Group Limited, Dubai Cable Company Ltd., and Southwire Company, LLC. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market , By Installation

 Underground

 Overhead

 Submarine

Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market , By Product Type

 Underground & Submarine

 Cable Joints

 XLPE Cables

 MI Cables

 Cable Terminations

 Overhead Products

 Conductors

 Fitting and Fixtures

Global High Voltage Cables & Accessories Market , By Voltage Range Method

 72.5 kV

 123 kV

 145 kV

 170 kV

 245 kV

 400 kV and above

1 INTRODUCTION OF GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CABLES & ACCESSORIES MARKET

1.1 Overview of the Market

1.2 Scope of Report

1.3 Assumptions

2 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3.1 Data Mining

3.2 Validation

3.3 Primary Interviews

3.4 List of Data Sources

4 GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CABLES & ACCESSORIES MARKET OUTLOOK

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Framework

5 GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CABLES & ACCESSORIES MARKET , BY INSTALLATION

5.1 Overview

5.2 Underground

5.3 Overhead

5.4 Submarine

6 GLOBAL HIGH VOLTAGE CABLES & ACCESSORIES MARKET , BY PRODUCT TYPE

6.1 Overview

6.2 Underground & Submarine

6.2.1 Cable Joints

6.2.2 XLPE Cables

6.2.3 MI Cables

6.2.4 Cable Terminations

6.3 Overhead Products

6.3.1 Conductors

6.3.2 Fitting and Fixtures

Continued…

