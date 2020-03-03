Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market Research Report – Forecast to 2023

Reportocean.com “Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Market Synopsis of Global High Purity Quartz Sand Market

High purity quartz (HPQ) sand has 99.95% SiO2 content. HPQ, in general, can either be mined naturally or produced synthetically. Spruce Pine town in North Carolina (US) is the prime source of natural HPQ and two companies, namely “Sibelco” and “The Quartz Corporation” are engaged in mining of HPQ from the mines of Spruce Pine. HPQ can also be processed synthetically to minimize impurities such as boron or phosphorous by physical and chemical methods (acid treatment, dissolution, and hot chlorination). HPQ sand is also called as silica sand, silica powder, and silicon dioxide powder.

As per MRFR analysis, the global high purity quartz sand market is projected to reach USD 1,097.5 million by the end of 2023 registering a CAGR of over 9%. The key factors driving the global market growth include the growing demand in the electronics and solar industries owing to its excellent performance characteristics, such as high chemical purity, inertness, transmissivity to light, high temperatures resistance, and durability. The growth of the fiber optics market is also expected to provide growth impetus to the product market. Moreover, the recovery of the global economy and rapid industrialization in Asia-Pacific are also projected to trigger the growth of the global high purity quartz sand market.

Based on type, the high-grade segment accounted for the largest market share of over 55% by value in 2017 due to its large-scale consumption in high-end applications such as solar and microelectronics industries. The segment is expected to register a value CAGR of over 9% during the review period. By application, the microelectronics segment accounted for the largest market share, by value, of over 60% in 2017. However, the solar energetics segment is expected to register 10% CAGR during the forecast period.

However, volatile prices of chemical aids are expected to be a major barrier in the growth of the global market during the review period.

Regional Analysis

The global high purity quartz sand market has been analyzed with respect to five major regions, namely North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest market share of around 55% of the global market in 2017. The market is projected to exhibit the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to the growth of the electronics industry. Presence of some of the major electronics hubs in the region, such as Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan, as well as growing demand for electronics are contributing to the increasing demand for the product in the region. The rising per capita disposable income, increasing consumer spending, and rising need for smart built up and thin systems are some of the factors driving the growth of the electronics industry in the region. According to the Workshop on Synchronization and Timing Systems (WSTS), in 2017, the sale of semiconductors was observed to be highest (69%) in Asia-Pacific (Japan-around 9%) as compared to the world. Additionally, the growing solar photovoltaics industry is also expected to fuel the growth of the product market in the region. According to SolarPower Europe, China currently holds the largest solar power generation capacity with around 32% market share of the total world as of 2017. The country installed around 52.8 GW capacity solar power plant, which accounts for more than half of the world’s solar capacity in 2017, to be exact 53.3%.

North America accounted for the second-largest share, with the US contributing major share in 2017. The regional market is expected to witness healthy growth due to the strong demand in the electronics industry. Increasing research and development across the region is further supporting the product market growth. Initiatives such as Internet of Things (IoT), automation, and robotics are also likely to fuel the demand for semiconductor silicon wafers in numerous electronic gadgets, such as smart homes, wearables, connected buildings, and power tools, which is likely to propel the growth of the high purity quartz sand market during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global high purity quartz sand market has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the global market has been divided into high grade, medium grade, and low grade.

By application, the global market has been categorized into microelectronics, solar energetics, lighting, fiber optics, and others.

The global market, by region, has been spanned across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global high purity quartz sand market are Sibelco (Belgium), The Quartz Corporation (US), Mineraco Santa Rosa (Brazil), Creswick Quartz Plt Ltd (Australia), Kyshtym Mining (Russia), Jiangsu Pacific Quartz Co. Ltd (China), Momentive (US), Lianyungang Donghai Colourful Mineral Products Co. Ltd (China), Nordic Mining ASA (Norway), and HPQ materials (US).

Key Findings

> The global high purity quartz sand market is projected to register a CAGR of over 9% to reach USD 1,097.5 million by the end of 2023.

> Based on type, the high-grade segment dominated the global market with over 50% share by value in 2017.

> By application, the microelectronics segment held the largest market share of over 60% by value in 2017.

> Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period.

Geographic Analysis

The report covers brief analysis of geographies including:

World

> North America

o US

o Canada

> Europe

o Germany

o Italy

o Russia

o UK

o France

o Spain

o Poland

o Rest of Europe

> Asia-Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Indonesia

o Thailand

o Australia & New Zealand

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

> Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o Turkey

o Egypt

o South Africa

o UAE

o Nigeria

o Rest of the Middle East & Africa

> Latin America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Mexico

o Colombia

o Rest of Latin America

Intended Audience

> Manufacturers and Distributors of High Purity Quartz Sand

> Suppliers and Traders of High Purity Quartz Sand

> Government, Associations, and Industrial Bodies

> Investors and Trade Experts

> Consulting in Chemical Experts

