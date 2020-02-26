Global High Performance Fiber Industry Report Projecting CAGR 9.0% Growth by 2024 | A report by Cytec Solvay Group, DuPont, Honeywell International Inc, InterTech Group, Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber, Jushi Group Co. and others

Global High performance fiber industry report is a synopsis of the current status for Electronics & Semiconductor industry. It explains market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while focusing on the significant key players and key brands responsible for driving the High performance fiber market by their joint ventures, mergers, product launches, and accusations.
The High performance fiber report further contains the SWOT analysis for the High performance fiber market which ascertains the market driver and restraints. The Xyz market report estimates the CAGR levels for the forecast years 2019 to 2024.
Market Analysis:
The global high performance fiber market accounted for USD 10.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Top Competitors:
- AGY Holding Corp
- Bally Ribbon Mills
- Beijing Tongyizhong Specialty Fiber Technology & Development
- Braj Binani Group (3B-the Fiberglass Company)
- Cytec Solvay Group
- DuPont
- Honeywell International Inc
- InterTech Group
- Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber
- Jushi Group Co
- KUREHA Corp
- Mitsubishi Rayon Co
- Royal DSM
- Sarla Performance Fibers Limited
- Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co
- SRO Group
- Toho Tenax Europe GmbH
- Toray Industries
- Toyobo Co
- L. Gore & Associates
- Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials
- Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber
Major Market Drivers & Restraint:
- Demand for lightweight and fuel efficient materials
- Demand in renewable energy market
- Rising demand for greater safety & security
- Demand in transportation industry
- High Investment in R&D
- High-Cost of high performance fibers
Segmentation:
Type
- hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS)
- UV absorber and quenchers
Application
- floor coating
- decking
- automotive coating
- furniture coating
- adhesives
- sealants
Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East
- Africa
Major countries
- US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The global high performance fiber market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.
