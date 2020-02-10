Global High Performance Fiber Industry Analysis Report Projecting CAGR 9.0% Growth by 2024

Global high performance fiber industry report is a synopsis of the current status for Electronics & Semiconductor industry. It explains market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, and market trends while focusing on the significant key players and key brands responsible for driving the High performance fiber market by their joint ventures, mergers, product launches, and accusations.

The High performance fiber report further contains the SWOT analysis for the High performance fiber market which ascertains the market driver and restraints. The Xyz market report estimates the CAGR levels for the forecast years 2019 to 2024.

Market Analysis:

The global high performance fiber market accounted for USD 10.8 billion in 2016 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Key Competitors:

AGY Holding Corp

Bally Ribbon Mills

Beijing Tongyizhong Specialty Fiber Technology & Development

Braj Binani Group (3B-the Fiberglass Company)

Cytec Solvay Group

DuPont

Honeywell International Inc

InterTech Group

Jilin Qifeng Chemical Fiber

Jushi Group Co

KUREHA Corp

Mitsubishi Rayon Co

Royal DSM

Sarla Performance Fibers Limited

Sinopec Yizheng Chemical Fiber Co

SRO Group

Toho Tenax Europe GmbH

Toray Industries

Toyobo Co

L. Gore & Associates

Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials

Zhongfu Shenying Carbon Fiber

Major Market Drivers & Restraint:

Demand for lightweight and fuel efficient materials

Demand in renewable energy market

Rising demand for greater safety & security

Demand in transportation industry

High Investment in R&D

High-Cost of high performance fibers

Segmentation:

Type

hindered amine light stabilizers (HALS)

UV absorber and quenchers

Application

floor coating

decking

automotive coating

furniture coating

adhesives

sealants

Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Major countries

US., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The global high performance fiber market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of players across different regions. These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

